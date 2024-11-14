Marc Anthony pays tribute to salsa at the Latin Grammys, a 25th anniversary party

In a night stacked with performances, a tribute to salsa stood out: Marc Anthony and La India powerfully dueted “Vivir Lo Nuestro,” a vivacious set jumpstarted by “De Mí Enamórate,”as performed by Tito Nieves and Christian Alicea. Make no mistake: the 2024 Latin Grammy Awards brought the fun on its 25th anniversary, and from the very beginning.

Like with “Si Si Si”! It’s the song that Carlos Vives opened the night with in his medley, and a perfect distillation of the spirit of the night. There’s a lot to say “yes” to — especially when he was joined by fellow Colombian musicians Juanes, Sebastián Yatra and Camilo.

He was honored as the Latin Grammys Person of the Year at a ceremony the night before, and given his award on stage Thursday night by Jon Bon Jovi. Past winners include Juanes, Laura Pausini, Marco Antonio Solís, Rubén Blades and more.

The first award of the night was given out shortly thereafter: best contemporary Música Mexicana album to Carín León for his “Boca Chueca, Vol. 1.” Then Joe Jonas and Ela Tauber teamed up for a bilingual take on her viral hit, “¿Cómo Pasó?”

Performances hit hard and fast from there: Kali Uchis, Elena Rose, Myke Towers with “La Falda” into “Lala” and Juan Luis Guerra’s brought his modern merengue “Mambo 23,” the song would earn him record of the year later in the night. Danny Ocean’s “Amor” bled into Álvaro Díaz’s emo-trap rock “Quién te quiere como el nene.”

Carlos Vives performs during the 25th Latin Grammy Award ceremony, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Miami.

Anitta brought bossa nova to the award showing, paying tribute to the late great Sergio Mendes, her fellow Brazilian.

Traditional pop vocal album went to Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Kany García for her album, “García.” And Draco Rosa won pop/rock album for his 2024 record, “Reflejos de Lo Eterno.”

Karol G won música urbana album “Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season).” Pop vocal album went to Luis Fonsi for “El Viaje.”

It’s a big year: the three-hour award show is celebrating its 25th anniversary, held at the Kaseya Center in Miami, in a time when Latin music genres have never been bigger globally. It is airing live on Univision, UniMás, Galavisión and ViX.

Most of the awards at the Latin Grammys are presented a few hours before, at the Latin Grammy Premiere. There, Édgar Barrera — the producer and songwriter known for his work with such artists as Madonna, Karol G, Peso Pluma, Shakira, Grupo Frontera and beyond — who led the nominations for a second year in a row, picked up three trophies. Nathy Peluso did the same.

Barrera was up for nine awards; last year he received 13 nominations and won three. This year, he took home songwriter of the year, producer of the year and best regional Mexican song — alongside Keytin — for cowriting Grupo Frontera and Grupo Firme’s “El Amor de Su Vida.”

