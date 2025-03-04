Marijuana gummies send 11 New York middle-schoolers to hospitals

MORICHES, New York (AP) — Police and a middle school in suburban New York are looking into how a student got hold of marijuana gummies and gave them to about a dozen schoolmates, sending 11 of them to hospitals.

The episode happened Monday morning at William Floyd Middle School in Moriches, a Long Island community. The sickened students were 13- and 14-year-olds, Suffolk County police said.

They’re not releasing any more information, for now, on the source of the pot edibles. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the student who handed them out knew they contained the drug.

There was no immediate update Tuesday morning on the conditions of the students who went to hospitals. The William Floyd School District said in a statement later Monday that a 12th student went home with family members.

No criminal charges have been filed, and it wasn’t immediately clear whether any students will face discipline.

There have been similar incidents at other U.S. schools in recent years, including in California and Connecticut. At least one involved California elementary-schoolers who thought the edibles were just plain candy, officials said.

