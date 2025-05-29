Mark Cuban and Wyclef Jean to headline Global Citizen’s first Detroit summit on the future of cities

NEW YORK (AP) — Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban, Grammy-winning musician Wyclef Jean of the Fugees and James Beard Award-winning chef Marcus Samuelsson will headline Global Citizen’s summer conference on urban revitalization in Detroit, the international anti-poverty nonprofit announced Thursday.

Global Citizen is bringing its conference series to a U.S. location outside New York for the first time — and, with Detroit as its host, to a place not-so-long-ago considered the poster child for urban blight as the auto industry’s decline pushed the midwestern city toward bankruptcy. The July 10 summit promises to drive commitments to sustainable development amid population shifts and technological advancements that are disrupting cities worldwide.

“That’s such an important priority for me and for the organization because that’s a place that’s analyzing the future of cities. And what do cities mean and how do we invest in cities?” Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans told the Associated Press last month. “So, Global Citizen NOW: Detroit is going to be a huge part of our strategy.”

The nonprofit aims to spotlight Detroit as an example of how investments in young adults spur economic prosperity, accessible infrastructure and food security. Presenting the conference is Bedrock, a real estate firm at the forefront of Detroit’s redevelopment that’s been buying up properties downtown and renovating many of them for years.

With its blend of media personalities, athletes and artists, this edition resembles previous lineups that sought to rally audiences against poverty through recognizable cultural figures. It’s also key to Evans’ goal of growing the movement to 50 million “global citizens” taking the platform’s recommended actions by 2029. Global Citizen is expanding its footprint this year with additional sessions scheduled in Brazil, Spain and South Africa.

Before the conference, Global Citizen plans a July 8 community service event around food access and youth empowerment as well as a free block party promoting Detroit nonprofits.

The week’s programming will end with live music at Jack White’s Third Man Records, intended to celebrate what Global Citizen called “Detroit’s rich musical legacy and the power of culture to drive social change.” The city’s contributions include the mainstream success of Motown Records, techno music, rap artists such as Eminem and a garage rock scene that birthed the White Stripes.

Jean noted the city’s pulse is “unmatched when it comes to music.”

“This ain’t just about shining a light, it’s about walking hand in hand with each other to get out the dark times,” Jean said in a statement. “Real issues, real voices, real change.”

___

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.