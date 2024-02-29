Maryland State House locked down, armed officers seen responding

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland State House was locked down late Thursday afternoon after an anonymous phone threat was made, officials said.

Reporters with offices on the ground floor of the building were told to lock their doors shortly after 5 p.m. by an aide to Maryland House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones. About 30 minutes later, police escorted reporters out of the building.

An Associated Press reporter saw an officer hurrying up a staircase with his gun drawn. State employees were also evacuating the building.

Annapolis Police Department spokesperson Bernie Bennett said someone made an anonymous threat to the State House via phone sometime Thursday. He said the agency was called to assist the Maryland Capitol police in responding to the potential threat.

As of around 6 p.m. Thursday, authorities hadn’t found any signs of suspicious activity. Bennett said they also hadn’t received any reports of violence at the State House and that no one has taken credit for the threat.

“You have to react to every threat as though it’s credible and serious,” he said.

People inside the building were asked to shelter in place while law enforcement agents searched the building and grounds, including with police dogs. Police cars were lined up outside the building, blocking roads that lead to a road that encircles the State House.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.