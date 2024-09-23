ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s Democratic Senate candidate improperly claimed property tax credits for two homes, something her campaign says she was unaware of and plans to repay.

Angela Alsobrooks, who is the county executive of Prince George’s County, claimed homestead and senior property tax credits for a home in Washington, D.C., and homestead credits on another one in Prince George’s County, according to a story first reported by CNN. Her campaign confirmed the credits on Monday.

Alsobrooks owns two homes in Prince George’s. She received a homestead exemption for the first home in May 2008. A homestead tax break credit is for homes that are an owner’s primary residence. When Alsobrooks moved into a new home and started renting the Upper Marlboro townhouse, she did not transfer the homestead tax credit to her new home.

“This resulted in no financial gain for Angela,” said Connor Lounsbury, a senior advisor to her campaign. “In fact, she ended up paying more in taxes than she would have had the credit transferred over. Nevertheless, Angela is working to repay any credits received on the old property.”

Alsobrooks also owned a home in Washington after she took over the mortgage when her grandmother moved out in 2005.

“Many Marylanders know how difficult and complex it is when a family member needs to leave their home,” Lounsbury said. “When this situation happened to Angela’s grandmother, Angela stepped up and took it over for her family and paid the mortgage until the property was sold in 2018. She was unaware of any tax credits attached to that property and has reached out to the District of Columbia to resolve the issue and make any necessary payment.”

Alsobrooks is running in an unusually competitive Maryland Senate race against Republican former Gov. Larry Hogan. The race could determine control of the Senate.

Hogan’s campaign criticized Alsobrooks over the tax credits.

“She claims to be unaware of tax laws it was her job to enforce,” said Hogan campaign spokesperson Blake Kernen. “Governor Hogan has always stood up for taxpayers and in the Senate, he will continue to fight for fairness and fiscal responsibility.”

