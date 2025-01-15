Massachusetts governor proposes that migrants in shelter be in country legally

BOSTON (AP) — The governor of Massachusetts on Wednesday proposed that at least one member of a family staying in emergency shelters be in the country legally, hardening her stance at a time when concerns are being raised about the safety at the facilties.

Democratic Gov. Maura Healey also is looking to strengthening background checks for anyone staying at the shelter by disclosing criminal convictions in the state and elsewhere. Her proposal would require applicants to verify their identity, residency, and status before being housed. Currently, shelter applicants are allowed to be housed before providing any documentation. It would also limit those qualifying due to evictions to the state, not anywhere in the country.

“I believe these changes are appropriate and needed to ensure the long-term sustainability of the state shelter system in a way that aligns with the original intent of the law,” Healey said in a statement. “In addition, these proposed changes will allow us to continue to ensure the safety of our system, support cities and towns in addressing the needs of unhoused families in their communities and put us on the path toward a more fiscally sustainable shelter system.”

The governor’s proposal must be passed by the legislature.

The state’s shelter system for homeless families has been overwhelmed by a surge in migrant arrivals since 2023. Similar challenges have emerged in New York, Chicago and Denver, leading to an increase in homelessness.

Last year, Healey announced that families not prioritized for placement in emergency assistance shelters would be eligible to stay at overflow sites for just five days. Healey said she was tightening restrictions on emergency assistance system eligibility because of the system’s “continuing capacity constraints” and the need to protect its financial sustainability

The state also began limiting how long homeless families can stay in shelters to nine months. After that, families are eligible for up to two 90-day extensions.

There also have been concerns about safety, after a migrant this month was found with drugs and automatic weapon at one shelter. Records from the state indicate there have been hundreds of serious incidents at the shelters, including rapes.

Democratic House Speaker Ronald Mariano said the proposal is in line with what lawmakers have been trying to do.

“From the outset of the shelter system crisis, the House has consistently led the effort to ensure that the Commonwealth’s emergency assistance program could remain financially viable in the long-term, resulting in reforms that capped the maximum length of stay, and that required job training for individuals in the shelter system,” he said in a statement.

Republicans lawmakers, who have used those safety concerns to amplify their criticism of the governor’s handling of the migrant crisis, welcomed Healey’s proposal and said it showed her willingness to engage on the issue.

“With the growing consensus not only on Beacon Hill, but throughout the Commonwealth, that major changes are needed urgently, we have the opportunity to at last take actions that will make the system safer, more accountable and transparent, and more sustainable,” Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr said in a statement.

