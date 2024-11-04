McBride and Whalen’s US House race sets the stage for a potentially historic outcome

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware voters are poised to make history as they pick the next occupant of the state’s lone seat in the U.S. House.

Democrat state Sen. Sarah McBride would become the first openly transgender person to serve in Congress should she defeat Republican businessman John Whalen III on Tuesday.

With significant advantages in party registration numbers and campaign contributions, McBride is considered the favorite in the House race. Whalen is a construction company owner and retired state trooper who has little name recognition and is making his first bid for public office. As of mid-October, he reported raising less than $7,000 in campaign contributions.

McBride, meanwhile, has established a national profile as an LGBTQ activist and raised more than $3.5 million in campaign contributions from around the country. She achieved national recognition at the 2016 Democratic National Convention as the first openly transgender person to address a major party convention in the United States.

After scoring an easy Democrat primary win in September, McBride said she was not running for Congress to make history, but instead “to make historic progress for Delawareans.”

As a state senator, McBride has earned a reputation for working on health care issues, including successfully sponsoring legislation to create a statewide paid family and medical leave insurance program. She also sponsored legislation regarding Medicaid reimbursement rates for home health care services and expanded access to dental care for low-income Delawareans. Another bill she sponsored imposed a 3.58% tax on net revenue of Delaware hospitals to leverage additional federal Medicaid funds. All of those bills became law.

Whalen declined to appear with McBride for a debate last month at the University of Delaware. His campaign platform centers on stopping illegal immigration at the U.S. southern border, reducing government spending and balancing the federal budget.

Democrats have held Delaware’s U.S. House seat since 2011. This year’s race opened up last year after Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester said she would finish this term and run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by fellow Democrat Tom Carper.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

