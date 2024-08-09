Medical examiner determines dead woman found entangled in O’Hare baggage machinery died by suicide

CHICAGO (AP) — The dead woman who was found entangled in a baggage conveyor belt at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport died by suicide, authorities said Friday.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office concluded following an autopsy that the 57-year-old woman died by asphyxiation from hanging.

Firefighters responding to a 911 call found the woman’s body entangled in the belt around 7:45 a.m. Thursday in a baggage room near a terminal that serves international flights.

According to police, surveillance footage shows the woman entering the area around 2:27 a.m. Thursday, but it doesn’t show what happened to her. The room where the woman was found is off limits to the public.

Police declined to comment further on the matter pending the outcome of an investigation.

Editor’s Note: This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know is If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

