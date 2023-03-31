Memphis shooting leaves 2 police officers, suspect wounded

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two Memphis police officers and a suspect were wounded in a shooting during a foot chase in the city, authorities said.

The shooting occurred after officers responded to a report of a person with a gun at a convenience store shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

The two officers and the suspect, who was outside the business before the chase began, all were transported to hospitals for treatment, the bureau said.

The officers and the suspect were in critical condition following the shooting in the Whitehaven neighborhood, the Memphis Police Department said on Twitter.

The bureau said it has launched an investigation at the request of Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy. The bureau typically investigates shootings involving police officers in Tennessee.

