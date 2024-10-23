Mexican police capture a suspect in a 2016 Illinois murder

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Police in Mexico have captured a man suspected of strangling an Illinois attorney to death almost eight years ago.

The U.S. Marshals Service announced Wednesday that Mexican authorities arrested John Panaligan in Tepic on Monday. Panaligan, 57, had been on the marshals’ 15 Most Wanted Fugitives List since 2020.

Investigators allege he strangled 36-year-old real estate attorney Victor Jigar Patel in his Northbrook, Illinois, office in December 2016. Patel was representing plaintiffs suing Panaligan in civil court.

Authorities believe Panaligan lured Patel to the office by scheduling an appointment using an alias and showed up wearing a disguise. Northbrook police questioned Panaligan about Patel’s death and executed multiple search warrants of his belongings and property, but Panaligan fled before he could be arrested.

Authorities believed he was in the Philippines in 2017. He maintains dual citizenship in the Philippines and the United States, according to investigators.

The marshals said in a news release that Panaligan was extradited to the U.S. on Tuesday. The service said in an email to The Associated Press that he was in the Northbrook Police Department’s custody.

Asked if he has an attorney who could speak for him, the marshals referred questions to the police department. A voicemail the AP left with at with department’s community relations division Wednesday evening wasn’t immediately returned.

