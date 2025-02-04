Middle East latest: Hamas officials say they’ve started talks on second phase of ceasefire

Hamas officials said Tuesday that they’ve begun talks with international mediators over the second phase of the ceasefire in Gaza that began last month.

The accord mapped out three phases of negotiations to end the 15-month war. The first, which began Jan. 19, halted fighting, expanded the amount of humanitarian aid let into Gaza and exchanged Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages taken to Gaza during the Oct. 7, 2023, attack that triggered the conflict.

Yet international mediators left questions for later negotiations about further hostage and prisoner releases, an indefinite extension of the truce and who will govern Gaza after hostilities end.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday. Egypt, Qatar and the United States are mediating the indirect talks between Israel and Hamas.

Israeli soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint where the military said an attacker fired at an army base near the village of Tayasir in the northern West Bank, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. At least six soldiers were injured, and the attacker was killed by Israeli fire. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Majdi Mohammed

Here’s the latest:

Qatar is committed to supporting Lebanese army, prime minister says

BEIRUT — Qatar’s prime minister reaffirmed his country’s commitment to supporting the Lebanese army during a visit to Beirut on Tuesday.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani’s remarks came after meeting Lebanon’s president, former army commander Joseph Aoun, whose election in January ended a two-year presidential vacuum.

Qatar has been a source of support for Lebanon’s military in recent years, particularly as the army struggled with unpaid salaries amid the country’s ongoing economic crisis.

“We look forward to working on joint projects between the two countries after forming the government,” Thani, who is also Qatar’s foreign minister, said in a news conference alongside his Lebanese counterpart. “Our visit today is a support visit from the State of Qatar, which always stands by Lebanon and its people.”

Thani did not specify which sectors Qatar would invest in, but in 2022, Qatar joined TotalEnergies and Eni in offshore gas exploration off the coast of Lebanon.

Piles of garbage add to problems amid rubble of Gaza City

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Among the piles of rubble from destroyed buildings in Gaza City, large piles of garbage have also risen — another sign of the difficulties Palestinians face as they return to homes under the Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

Associated Press footage this week showed hills of garbage lining streets in Gaza City, often next to partially collapsed buildings. Children picked through one pile, searching for food or anything of use for their families.

“It spreads disease among people and itching and coughing among children,” resident Abu Saad Saleh said. “People burn it and the smoke enters our homes. It has destroyed us. For God’s sake, remove this garbage from us.”

Much of Gaza City and surrounding areas of north Gaza were decimated by repeated Israeli offensives against Hamas militants during 15 months of war. Municipal services like garbage collection collapsed early on, leaving nowhere to dispose of waste except the streets.

With the start of a ceasefire, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who fled south have returned to Gaza City. Many have nowhere to live after homes were destroyed, water is in short supply and electricity is nearly nonexistent.

On Monday, Rabah al-Kord burned a pile of trash in a garbage-filled lot next to his building, sending up a column of black smoke. He said he had no choice.

“When we throw out, mosquitoes and flies come to it, and all of this causes disease,” he said. “We burn to clean what is around us.”

2 soldiers killed, 8 injured in West Bank attack, officials say

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says two soldiers were killed and eight wounded in a shooting attack on an army post in the West Bank.

The military had reported the attack earlier Tuesday, saying the shooter was killed without immediately providing details on its own casualties.

Israel has been carrying out a major military operation in the city of Jenin, near to where the attack took place. The military says it is trying to clamp down on Palestinian militants.

The West Bank has seen a surge in violence since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack out of Gaza triggered the war there.

The Israeli military has carried out near-daily arrest raids that often spark gunbattles. There has also been a rise in Palestinian attacks on Israelis and settler violence against Palestinians.

Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians want all three territories for their future state.

Hamas officials say they’ve started talks on second phase of ceasefire

JERUSALEM — Hamas officials say they’ve begun talks with international mediators over the second phase of the ceasefire while claiming Israel hasn’t abided by some of the terms of the first phase.

Abdel-Latif al-Qanoua, a spokesperson for the militant group, said Tuesday that it had started “communications and negotiations” over the next phase, which is expected to include further hostage releases and Israel’s withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

The group also claimed in a statement Tuesday that Israel had delayed and obstructed the flow of aid into the enclave.

“What has been implemented in these aspects is much less than what was agreed on,” Hazem Qassam, the group’s spokesperson, said in a statement.

Negotiations of the ceasefire’s second phase were set to begin Monday. Netanyahu’s office said Tuesday that he would send a delegation to Qatar this weekend to continue negotiations.

Netanyahu is in Washington, where he met with Trump’s Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff on Monday and was set to meet Trump on Tuesday.

The second phase is expected to be more difficult to negotiate than the first phase agreement. Israel has said it won’t agree to a complete withdrawal from Gaza until Hamas’ military and political capabilities are eliminated. Hamas says it won’t hand over the last hostages until Israel removes all troops from the territory.

Palestinian Authority forms committee to manage recovery in Gaza

RAMALLAH, West Bank — The Palestinian Authority says it has formed a committee to manage reconstruction and recovery efforts in the Gaza Strip.

It was unclear if the committee would be able to operate inside Gaza. Hamas, though weakened, still controls most of the territory, and Israel has ruled out any role for the Western-backed Palestinian Authority in postwar Gaza.

The office of Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa said that during a weekly Cabinet meeting Tuesday officials set up a working group “to manage the affairs of the Gaza Strip.” The committee would work to provide basic services like water, electricity, health and education, specifically in the southern Gaza Strip, with the help of “various partners,” the statement said, without elaborating.

A Palestinian official, who was not authorized to brief media and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the working group would be made up of technocrats, including independent figures from Gaza.

Hamas, which won parliamentary elections in 2006, drove the Palestinian Authority’s forces from Gaza the following year in a week of street battles.

The Biden administration had called for a reformed Palestinian Authority to govern postwar Gaza with Arab support ahead of eventual statehood. But the Israeli government, which is opposed to the creation of a Palestinian state, rejected those proposals.

Many Israelis and Palestinians alike view the authority as corrupt and incompetent, but it is widely seen as the only political alternative to Hamas. Palestinian Authority representatives are currently staffing Gaza’s Rafah crossing with Egypt, alongside European Union observers.

— by Isabel DeBre

Turkey will host 15 Palestinian prisoners released as part of ceasefire

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s state-run news agency says the country will host 15 Palestinian prisoners who were released and deported as part of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel.

The Turkish intelligence organization, MIT, is taking steps to “facilitate” the arrival of the 15 Palestinians from Egypt, the Anadolu Agency said Tuesday.

Arrangements were made to ensure the Palestinians can live “peacefully and securely” in Turkey, Anadolu said.

The news agency did not name the Palestinians that Ankara was preparing to take in. Those who were deported have been convicted of serious crimes.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Sunday that Turkey was prepared to support the Palestinian people, including providing medical treatment for those wounded in the conflict and taking in released prisoners who would be deported from the region.

Unlike its Western allies, Turkey does not consider Hamas to be a terror organization. A strong critic of Israel’s military actions in Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hosted several Hamas officials over the years.

Family members of Thai hostages released by Hamas visit them in Israeli hospital

JERUSALEM — Family members of Thai hostages released by Hamas last week after over 15 months of captivity in the Gaza Strip have visited them at the Israeli hospital where they are recuperating.

The Thai Embassy in Israel said the family members flew in on Tuesday and met with the freed hostages at the Shamir Medical Center.

Hamas released five Thai hostages last week along with three Israeli captives who were freed as part of a ceasefire agreement in exchange for 110 Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas militants kidnapped 31 Thai nationals along with scores of Israelis and a few other foreigners during the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel that ignited the war.

Tens of thousands of Thai farmers work in Israel, where they can make higher wages than they can at home.

Many lived in compounds on the outskirts of southern Israeli farming communities and towns that were overrun by Hamas-led militants.

During an earlier ceasefire in November 2023, 23 Thai nationals were released in a deal negotiated between Thailand and Hamas, with assistance from Qatar and Iran.

According to Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 46 Thais have been killed during the conflict, including two Thai citizens who were killed on Oct. 7, 2023 and their bodies taken into Gaza.

