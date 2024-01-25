Middle school students return to class for the 1st time since Iowa school shooting

PERRY, Iowa (AP) — Middle school students in Perry, Iowa, returned to classes Thursday for the first time since a 17-year-old opened fire in a cafeteria, killing two people and injuring six others.

Students began streaming into Perry Middle School on a chilly, foggy morning. They passed welcome signs and were greeted by teachers and administrators, who gave them hugs as they passed through the doors.

The school district about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Des Moines canceled all classes after the Jan. 4 shooting in the cafeteria shared by the middle and high schools. The attack killed 11-year-old sixth grader Ahmir Jolliff and critically injured high school Principal Dan Marburger, who died Jan. 14.

Six other students and staff members were injured. The shooter, Dylan Butler, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Students at Perry Elementary about a mile away returned to their campus earlier this week. High school students are expected to return to classes Wednesday.

