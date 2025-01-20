MLK Day kicks off at King’s Atlanta congregation with daughter’s warning about anti-woke rhetoric

ATLANTA (AP) — A massive 70-member choir belted out “Hallelujah” to open a Martin Luther King Jr. Day service Monday at his former congregation in Atlanta, followed by a stern message from his youngest daughter warning against anti-woke rhetoric.

The service at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta was among the most prominent commemorations of King planned across the country Monday. It also included seven people at the front of the stage holding large signs proclaiming “JUSTICE” “FREEDOM” and “DEMOCRACY.”

“We are living in a time when anti-woke rhetoric has become a weapon to divide us and distract us from the real issues of injustice,” King’s daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, said. “To be woke is to be aware of oppression and commitment to justice.”

Participants at the annual service rose to their feet as she warned those who would strip away their civil rights: “We will not go back!” she said.

Ebenezer is where King was baptized as a child and ordained at 19 years old. He became the congregation’s co-pastor in 1960 alongside his father, Rev. Martin Luther King Sr. He remained in that role until his death, and his funeral was held at the church. The church is now part of the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park & Preservation District.

The MLK holiday was half of the nation’s double-duty Monday: the inauguration of Donald Trump, who heads back to the White House, creating mixed feelings on King’s day for civil rights leaders who have opposed Trump’s rhetoric and stances on race and civil rights.

It marks the third time in the nearly 40 years since the federal King holiday became law that it coincides with a presidential inauguration. Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama also were sworn in for their second terms on the holiday.

There was a heavy security presence outside the church, where more than two dozen police officers from across metro Atlanta stood guard with all-terrain vehicles, police motorcycles and suburban utility vehicles. Streets in the immediate vicinity of the historic church were blocked to vehicle traffic.

King was shot in Memphis, Tennessee, while standing on the balcony of the old Lorraine Motel on April 4, 1968. The civil rights leader had been in the city to support a sanitation workers’ strike. The motel has been turned into the National Civil Rights Museum, which is providing free admission and offering extended hours to visitors on Monday.

Also on the schedule at the museum are musical performances, food and blood donation drives, and a livestreamed presentation that will explore King’s leadership and his relevance to present day social justice movements.

Meanwhile in New Orleans, unusually cold temperatures and an expected winter storm spurred officials to cancel an event they had planned Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. New Orleans residents woke up to below freezing temperatures as a blast from the Arctic moved into the region, and a winter storm warning was issued for Tuesday, when forecasters say 3 to 6 inches of snow and sleet is possible along with some icing.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.