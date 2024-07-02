More evaluation ordered for suspect charged in stabbings at Massachusetts movie theater, McDonald’s

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts individual charged with assault with intent to murder after six people, including four girls at a movie theater, were stabbed and wounded in separate attacks, has been re-committed to Bridgewater State Hospital for further evaluation on criminal responsibility.

A judge ordered the extended evaluation after Jared Ravizza, 26, of Chilmark, a town on Martha’s Vineyard, appeared in Plymouth District Court on Monday.

A lawyer representing Ravizza declined to comment.

Ravizza was arraigned in May in connection with the stabbings of two employees at a McDonald’s in Plymouth.

Ravizza has also been charged with eight counts of assault in connection with the stabbings of the four girls, ages 9 to 17, at the movie theater in Braintree on May 25.

Authorities said that attack occurred before Ravizza drove south to Plymouth, where the fast food workers were stabbed.

A dangerousness hearing has been continued to next week.

