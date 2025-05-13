More than 200 firefighters battle massive warehouse blaze in Baltimore, no injuries reported

BALTIMORE (AP) — More than 200 firefighters battled a massive blaze that broke out at a west Baltimore warehouse, disrupting Amtrak service in the area and prompting officials to move dozens of area residents. Commuter rail service was canceled Tuesday amid fears the building could collapse onto railroad tracks.

Firefighters were dispatched to the multi-story mattress warehouse at Edmondson Avenue and Bentalou Street around 7 p.m. Monday and found heavy fire, the Baltimore City Fire Department said in a social media post. About 30 residents of nearby homes were temporarily evacuated.

By Tuesday morning, the fire had been contained to the building, but firefighters were chasing hotspots and a deep-seated fire in multiple locations, fire department spokesperson John Marsh said. No injuries had been reported, and the cause has not been determined.

The warehouse backs up to railroad tracks. Amtrak service was stopped for a time between Wilmington, Delaware, and Washington, D.C., Amtrak said in a social media post. Service was restored by Tuesday morning, but was still restricted to one track and Amtrak warned of delays between Washington and Baltimore. The Maryland Transit Administration canceled MARC commuter rail service on its Penn line on Tuesday morning due to the fire and concerns that the structure may collapse onto the tracks.

