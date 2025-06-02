Multiple people hurt in stabbings at homeless shelter, suspect in custody

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Multiple people were taken to a hospital and a suspect was in custody following what police called “a stabbing incident” at a men’s homeless shelter in Salem, Oregon.

Police were called out shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday to reports of stabbing victims at the Union Gospel Mission.

Executive Director Craig Smith told NBC News late Sunday that the attacker was new to the mission, having spent Saturday night there, and was about to check in for a second night when he got into a fight.

“Something … set him off, and he evidently had a knife in his bag,” Smith said.

The altercation happened right before the man would have handed over his belongings to staff, and at least one staffer, who was working the mission’s check-in desk, was injured in the attack, Smith said.

Police said multiple people were hurt. They did not specify the nature of the injuries. Local television stations reported that 11 people were taken to Salem Health hospital.

Police did not release any information on the person taken into custody.

Messages seeking comment were left with police, at the hospital and at the mission, where up to 150 homeless men seek refuge each night, according to its website.

