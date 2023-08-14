New Orleans City Hall announces death of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s husband, attorney Jason Cantrell

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jason Cantrell, the husband of Mayor LaToya Cantrell has died, the city announced in a Monday morning news release.

Details, including the time and cause of his death, were not included in the announcement from City Hall.

Jason Cantrell was an attorney with a private law practice, working in criminal defense, civil and family law. He was a former public defender. He also served for a time in the city attorney’s office before his wife won elective office.

He the son of former New Orleans Criminal District Court Magistrate Judge Harry Cantrell. Survivors include the couple’s daughter, RayAnn.

News of the death led to quick messages of condolence from city officials and community leaders. City Council President J.P. Morrell said he had known Cantrell for almost 20 years, dating to a time when both worked in the local public defender’s office.

“Jason was a coworker and mentor who was passionate about serving the underrepresented in our criminal justice system,” Morrell said in a statement posted on Facebook.

