New York correction officers pummeled handcuffed prisoner before death, footage shows

NEW YORK (AP) — A man fatally beaten in a New York prison this month was repeatedly pummeled by correction officers while in handcuffs, struck in the chest by a shoe, then lifted up by the neck and dropped, according to body-worn camera footage released by Friday by the state’s attorney general.

Robert Brooks, 43, was pronounced dead on Dec. 10, the morning after the assault at the Marcy Correctional Facility in Oneida County. At least 14 workers implicated in the attack will face termination, according to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who said she was “outraged and horrified” by videos of the “senseless killing.”

The footage made public Friday by the New York Attorney General Letitia James showed correction officers repeatedly punching Brooks in the face and groin as he sits handcuffed on a medical table.

As one of the officers uses a shoe to strike Brooks in the stomach, another yanks him up by his neck and drops him back on the table. The officers then remove the man’s shirt and pants as he lies motionless and bloodied on the table.

James said her office was investigating the use of force that led to the death, but did not say whether any of the officers involved in the beating would face criminal charges.

“These videos are shocking and disturbing and I advise all to take appropriate care before choosing to watch them,” she said.

An attorney for Brooks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brooks had been serving a 12-year prison sentence for first-degree assault since 2017, according to the department. He had arrived at the Marcy Correctional Facility only hours before the beating, after being transferred from another nearby state prison, officials said.

In a statement, the president of the New York State Sheriffs’ Association, Craig DuMond, said he was “shocked, like all right thinking people, by the actions” of the correctional officers.

“No human being should be treated that way by another human being,” he added. “And it is made even worse by the fact that the extreme cruelty was inflicted by those entrusted with the power of government, against those they were entrusted to guard and protect.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.