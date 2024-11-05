NFL trade deadline: Commanders acquire Lattimore; Lions get Za’Darius Smith

The NFC East-leading Washington Commanders made a move to help them stay in first place. The Detroit Lions got their edge rusher. The injury-plagued Dallas Cowboys added a receiver.

Hours before the NFL’s trade deadline at 4 p.m. EST on Tuesday, the Commanders (7-2) got four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore from the struggling Saints (2-7), three people with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams have not announced the deal.

Lattimore bolsters a defense that’s already No. 5 against the pass. The Saints are getting a third-round pick, a fourth-rounder and their own sixth that they previously sent to Washington. The Commanders also receive a fifth along with Lattimore.

The NFC North-leading Lions (7-1) kicked off deadline day by acquiring defensive end Za’Darius Smith from the Cleveland Browns. The three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher helps fill the void created by the loss of star Aidan Hutchinson, who suffered a leg injury.

The 2-7 Browns, already looking to rebuild in a disappointing season, are sending Smith and a seventh-round pick in 2026 to Detroit for a fifth-round pick in 2025 and a sixth-round pick in 2026, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams have not announced the deal.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (15) catches a pass against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nam Y. Huh

The Cowboys (3-5) agreed on a deal with Carolina (2-7) to acquire wide receiver Jonathan Mingo and a seventh-round pick in 2025 for a fourth-round pick next year, two people with knowledge of the trade told the AP. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams haven’t announced the deal.

Mingo, a second-round pick last year, only has 12 receptions for 121 yards in nine games. He won’t be catching passes from Dak Prescott for a while. Prescott is expected to miss several games with a hamstring injury.

The Cincinnati Bengals (4-5) added depth at running back, getting Khalil Herbert from Chicago (4-4) for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick. Herbert had just eight carries for 16 yards and one touchdown for the Bears.

The Chiefs (8-0), Bills (7-2), Ravens (6-3) and Jets (3-6) have already added playmakers, acquiring wide receivers over the past month. The Vikings (6-2) filled a big need on the offensive line last week and the Cardinals (5-4) got defensive help on Monday.

Several teams who could use an edge rusher include the Falcons (6-3), Broncos (5-4) and Vikings. The Texans (6-3), Packers (6-3), Rams (4-4) and Seahawks (4-5) have to be looking for offensive line depth.

A whopping nine teams have just two wins through Week 9, increasing their chances of being sellers.

Two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City has been a top buyer and could still be shopping. The Chiefs already added three-time All-Pro receiver D’Andre Hopkins and edge rusher Josh Esche.

Hopkins made his presence felt in Monday night’s 30-24 overtime victory over Tampa Bay. He caught eight passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns in his second game with Patrick Mahomes.

The Jets acquired three-time All-Pro Davante Adams three weeks ago. He caught seven passes for 91 yards and one TD in New York’s 21-13 win over Houston last Thursday.

Amari Cooper had a TD reception in his first game with Buffalo two weeks ago. Diontae Johnson played 17 snaps in his debut with Baltimore, a 41-10 win over Denver.

Left tackle Cam Robinson had a solid first start in Minnesota’s 21-13 victory against Indianapolis. Arizona picked up outside linebacker Baron Browning from Denver for a sixth-round pick, a day after taking over first place in the NFC West.

The NFL pushed the trade deadline back an extra week this year, giving teams more time to improve their rosters.

“I don’t feel like it’s as big a shift in that as maybe I thought it might to see, OK, you’re not seeing a team dump players, and as you see a narrative in some other sports,” Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn said. “But what I do see and feel is maybe teams really competing thinking our league is built so closely and designed with parity in mind. So, if you can make a move to change your roster or think this player would really add value, I think that’s the biggest difference.”

___

AP Sports Writers Tom Withers, Stephen Whyno and AP Pro Football Writer Schuyler Dixon contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.