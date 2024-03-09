NH troopers shoot and kill armed man during a foot pursuit with a police dog, attorney general says

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire shot and killed a man during a foot chase after he was taken down by a police dog and pulled a weapon Friday evening, the state attorney general said.

New Hampshire State Police troopers killed Joseph Russell, 36, during the pursuit that began while they were assisting Rochester Police Department officers, Attorney General John Formella said in a statement.

Rochester police were searching for Russell in connection with multiple vehicle thefts and saw him driving in the city about 21 miles (33.8 kilometers) northwest of Portsmouth.

Police intercepted Russell on Route 16, where he abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot. The officers also learned Russell was carrying a firearm, Formella said.

The Rochester officers and state troopers spotted Russell in a residential area and began pursuing him and ordering him to stop. A trooper released a police dog, which brought Russell to the ground.

Officers reported they saw Russell draw a gun and two troopers fired at him. Russell died at the scene, Formella said.

The identities of the troopers involved in the shooting were not immediately disclosed. None of the officers or any other people in the area were injured.

The New Hampshire Department of Justice and the New Hampshire State Police Major Crimes Unit are investigating the shooting, the attorney general said.

An autopsy for Russell was scheduled for Saturday, Formella said.

