NHTSA investigating some Enel X Way JuiceBox residential electric vehicle chargers

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating complaints about some JuiceBox residential electric vehicle chargers after reports of fires and other electrical malfunctions as the manufacturer exits the market.

The NHTSA said that the Office of Defects Investigation has received six complaints alleging failures of Enel X Way’s JuiceBox Level 2 residential EV charger. In one complaint, an individual claimed that charging their vehicle with a JuiceBox led to an explosion in their garage that set fire to a home and rendered it a total loss.

Another individual alleges that a car caught fire in their driveway while charging with a JuiceBox. Four other complaints describe electrical malfunctions tripping circuit breakers and disrupting electric vehicle charge cycles.

The ODI said it has also become aware of charger owners being informed earlier this month that Enel X Way North America will cease operations in the U.S. and Canada on Friday. This could impact the charging app and supporting software, it added.

The company said in a statement on its website that it was exiting the U.S. and Canada due to changing market conditions and because it doesn’t have a retail electricity customer base in North America.

The ODI has opened a preliminary evaluation to assess the scope, frequency, and safety consequences of the charger issue, including safety impacts related to the app and supporting software.

