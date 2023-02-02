NJ local official found shot to death outside her home

SAYREVILLE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman who was recently elected to her borough council was found shot to death in an SUV parked outside her home, authorities said.

Sayreville Borough Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was found at around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Middlesex County prosecutor’s office. She had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dwumfour, a Republican, was elected to her first three-year term in 2021, when she ousted a Democratic incumbent. Colleagues recalled her as a soft-spoken devout Christian who could maintain her composure in contentious situations. Several high-ranking state leaders — including Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy — issued statements expressing their grief over her death.

Authorities have not arrested anyone for the shooting or released the names of any suspects or a possible motive for the attack.

Sayreville, a borough of roughly 45,000 people, is about 30 miles (about 48.2 kilometers) south of Manhattan.

