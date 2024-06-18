No survivors as twin-engine Cessna crashes in Colorado mobile home park

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — There were no survivors aboard a twin-engine Cessna airplane that crashed in a residential area in north-central Colorado on Monday, starting a fire that burned two mobile homes, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was not immediately known how many people were aboard the Cessna 421, which went down near the Steamboat Springs Airport just before 4:30 p.m. The airplane can have up to seven seats.

All residents of the mobile home park were accounted for, police said in a social media post. The fire also burned several outbuildings.

The plane was believed to have taken off from Longmont, Colorado, and was on its way to Ogden, Utah, Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue said.

Witnesses reported the airplane appeared to have mechanical issues, fire officials said.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

