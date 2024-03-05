North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein wins Democratic primary for governor

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, a prolific fundraiser with a history of consumer advocacy along with vocal opposition to Republican policies, won the Democratic gubernatorial nomination. Stein will carry the party’s banner this fall in the closely divided state.

Stein defeated four other party competitors, including former state Supreme Court Associate Justice Mike Morgan. The attorney general had the endorsement of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who was barred by term limits from running this year.

National groups backing Democratic and Republican gubernatorial candidates have agreed North Carolina will be a top battleground state for the job in November.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina primary voters were choosing potential successors to term-limited Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday, with the Democratic attorney general and the Republican lieutenant governor among those seeking to advance to what is expected to be an expensive and competitive fall campaign.

Five Democrats and three Republicans were competing for their parties’ gubernatorial nominations in the nation’s ninth-largest state, which is also a likely presidential battleground this year.

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, State Treasurer Dale Folwell and trial attorney Bill Graham are seeking the GOP nomination. The Democratic field includes Attorney General Josh Stein — who received Cooper’s endorsement — former state Supreme Court Justice Mike Morgan and three others candidates who’ve spent very little.

Robinson, who would be the state’s first Black governor, formally received Donald Trump’s endorsement over the weekend at a rally. Trump called him “Martin Luther King on steroids,” comparing his speaking abilities to those of the late civil rights leader. But Robinson’s harsh comments on LGBTQ+ rights and other issues are seen as a liability by Democrats and some Republican opponents.

North Carolina is poised to be one of the most competitive states this fall as President Joe Biden and Trump appear headed toward a likely rematch. The governor’s race could have implications for the presidential contest if Democrats can tap into controversies surrounding Trump and Robinson to portray the Republicans as out of step with the state’s urban areas and with unaffiliated voters, who are now the state’s largest voting group.

Cooper, a Democrat first elected governor in 2016, has continued a long run of Democratic dominance in the governor’s mansion in a Southern state that otherwise has shifted rightward. The GOP has won only one gubernatorial race since 1992.

A general election victory by a Republican would essentially neuter veto power that Cooper has used a record number of times to block additional abortion restrictions, stricter requirements for voters and other policies backed by conservatives. GOP legislators have been able to override many of Cooper’s vetoes, however.

Robinson, who has a working-class background, is a favorite of the party’s GOP base. While he raised more money overall than primary rivals, Folwell and Graham have used personal funds toward late-campaign media buys. They’ve questioned Robinson’s general-election electability, particularly in light of his rhetoric while lieutenant governor and for comments he made on social media before entering politics.

Stein, a former state legislator and the son of a civil rights lawyer, is by far the largest fundraiser in the race. His campaign committee collected over $19.1 million and had $12.7 million in cash in mid-February, according to the most recent campaign report summaries filed.

Stein was narrowly elected attorney general in 2016. He has focused recently on protecting citizens from polluters, illegal drugs and high electric bills.

The state’s first Jewish governor if elected, Stein said he would largely seek to continue Cooper’s agenda to increase public education funding and promote clean energy industries while acting as a bulwark against what Democrats consider to be extreme GOP policies, such as tighter abortion restrictions.

“I know he’s very supportive of education and specifically, abortion rights,” first-time voter Eva Davenport of Apex said after casting her ballot for Stein on Tuesday. The General Assembly last year overrode Cooper’s veto of a bill that reduced the state’s ban on most abortions from after 20 weeks of pregnancy to 12 weeks.

Davenport said she’s worried that some elected officials are “trying to ban it completely in North Carolina.” Robinson supports an abortion ban after roughly six weeks of pregnancy, with some exceptions, his campaign has said. Many women don’t even know they are pregnant at six weeks.

Robinson, the state’s first Black lieutenant governor, has dismissed conventional climate change as “junk science,” and has fought teachers who he says have assigned inappropriate reading materials on racism and sexuality to young pupils. Robinson has said making education leaders accountable, teaching students the basics and helping rural economies are among his policy goals if elected.

Registered Republican Paul Babski, 54, an architect from Apex, said Robinson’s life history played a significant role in why he voted for him in the GOP primary on Tuesday.

Robinson has told of losing jobs to the North American Free Trade Agreement and facing personal bankruptcy. A video of Robinson addressing a city council in support of gun rights in 2018 went viral, ultimately leading him to being elected lieutenant governor in 2020.

“I’ve heard a couple of his speeches and his story,” Babski said. “And I like his statement that he’s working and will work on bringing manufacturing jobs back to the state.”

North Carolina primary voters were also choosing nominees for other statewide executive and appellate court positions.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.