Numbers drawn for new Mega Millions $1.1 billion jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Players, check your tickets. The numbers have been drawn for the latest Mega Millions jackpot, which now stands at an estimated $1.1 billion.

The numbers drawn late Tuesday night were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and gold Mega Ball 9.

The grand prize is now the third-largest in U.S. history after 24 straight drawings without a winner, which has allowed the prize to repeatedly roll over.

Mega Millions normally requires a few hours before announcing whether or not there has been a grand prize winner.

The game’s long odds of 1 in 302.6 million are designed to create massive jackpots drawing more players.

A Mega Millions lottery slip is displayed at Lucky Mart in Chicago on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. After nearly three months of lottery losing, the Mega Millions jackpot has swelled to $1.1 billion. The odds of winning the top lottery prize are formidable at 1 in 302.6 million. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Teresa Crawford A Mega Millions customer purchases her tickets for the estimated jackpot of $1.1 Billion at the Fuel On Convenience Store in Pittsburgh, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gene J. Puskar Previous Next

The $1.1 billion jackpot would be paid out through an annuity over 29 years. Players who prefer money up front can opt for the cash payout that currently stands at an estimated $568.7 million, though more than a third of that would typically go to federal and possibly state taxes.

The only Mega Millions jackpots larger than the estimated $1.1 billion opportunity Tuesday have been the $1.53 billion won in South Carolina in 2018 and $1.33 billion winning ticket in Illinois in July, Mega Millions said.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

