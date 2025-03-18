Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang unveils new Rubin AI chips at GTC 2025

Nvidia founder Jensen Huang kicked off the company’s artificial intelligence developer conference on Tuesday by telling a crowd of thousands that AI is going through “an inflection point.”

At GTC 2025, heralded as “AI Woodstock,” Huang focused his keynote on the company’s advancements in AI and his predictions for how the industry will move over the next few years.

In a highly anticipated announcement, Huang revealed more details around Nvidia’s next-generation graphics architectures: Blackwell Ultra and Vera Rubin — named for the famous astronomer. Blackwell Ultra is slated for the second half of 2025, while its successor, the Rubin AI chip, is expected to launch in late 2026. Rubin Ultra will take the stage in 2027.

In a talk that lasted at over two hours, Huang outlined the “extraordinary progress” that AI has made. In 10 years, he said, AI graduated from perception and “computer vision” to generative AI, and now to agentic AI — or AI that has the ability to reason.

“AI understands the context, understands what we’re asking. understands the meaning of our request,” he said. “It now generates answers. Fundamentally changed how computing is done.”

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivers a keynote during the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Stephen Lam /San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stephen Lam

Huang said demand for GPUs from the top four cloud service providers is surging, adding that he expects Nvidia’s data center infrastructure revenue to hit $1 trillion by 2028. He also announced that U.S. car maker General Motors would integrate Nvidia technology in its new fleet of self-driving cars.

The Nvidia head also unveiled the company’s Halos system, an AI solution built around automotive — especially autonomous driving — safety.

“We’re the first company in the world, I believe, to have every line of code safety assessed,” Huang said.

