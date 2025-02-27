NYC entertainers and creatives feel connected to LA. That link is driving cross-country fire relief

NEW YORK (AP) — The deadly Los Angeles wildfires had just begun when Comic Relief US’ new CEO took the helm at the charity that uses entertainment to combat poverty.

Michele Ganeless noticed Hollywood’s response all the way from New York. She saw late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel turn his show’s backlot into a donation center. The Largo, an intimate nightclub featuring A-list comedians, hosted benefit performances. Inspired, Ganeless saw an opportunity to help out from the nation’s other cultural hub through “Stand-Up for LA.”

“The goal was to help the New York comedy community give back,” Ganeless said of the March 3 comedy event including Jon Stewart, John Oliver, Ramy Youssef and Hannah Berner at The Town Hall in Manhattan.

“Everybody has their own special connection,” she added. “But, obviously, in the entertainment community and the comedy community, there is a New York-LA connection.”

Disasters tend to elicit widespread support for those impacted and researchers say meaningful relationships drive charitable donations. The six weeks since Los Angeles’ most destructive wildfires have proven no different. FireAid raised an estimated $100 million with performances from dozens of popular musical acts. But the unique relationship between the United States’ two largest cities has been evident in the fundraisers organized by New York’s entertainment, creative and hospitality industries — motivated by their professions’ bicoastal ties.

Comic Relief US is working with its local grantees — including actress Taraji P. Henson’s foundation dedicated to marginalized communities’ mental health, youth homelessness nonprofit Covenant House and The Boys & Girls Club — to determine the areas of greatest need. Berner, a former reality show cast member who has become a fixture of internet comedy, promised a fun night at “Stand-Up for LA” and called it “a joy” to also fundraise for families.

“I was born and raised in New York and have seen others rally for us when we needed it,” Berner said in a statement. “And now it’s our turn to show up for L.A. during their difficult time.”

TV personality Andy Cohen is offering fans the chance to be guests at a New York taping of Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live.”

With a donation of at least $10 until April 6, entrants could win a behind-the-scenes experience, airfare and lodging. The beneficiary is the SoCal Fire Fund, which works with vulnerable students, school employees and families recovering from the blazes.

“As completely different as they are, New York and Los Angeles are inexorably connected; when a calamity happens on either coast it’s just instinctual that we support each other,” Cohen said in a statement to The Associated Press.

It isn’t just celebrities getting involved. Over 170 people bought tickets for a benefit show on a recent Friday night in Brooklyn. The organizers, artist manager Heather de Armas and music publicist Ava Tunnicliffe, donated the $3,275 in proceeds to Mutual Aid LA.

The wildfires felt more present as the two watched the devastation unfold through social media posts. The majority of Tunnicliffe’s clients and coworkers are based in the Los Angeles area. Alt-pop vocalist B.Miles told the crowd “this is a very special thing to be a part of” because the Pasadena native still has family there.

“It was easy to get people on board to help out what I would call our sister city,” Tunnicliffe said. “And I think they would do the same for us.”

Carlos Quirarte, co-founder of Ray’s Bar, wasn’t sure anyone would pitch in for a clothing drive he organized at his locations in Greenpoint and the Lower East Side. But people overwhelmed their “tiny, little” spaces, he said, and local movers Piece of Cake dropped off 300 boxes for shipping. Skateboarder Mark Gonzales, a longtime Supreme collaborator, donated six boxes of the streetwear brand’s merchandise.

Customers again showed up for a Jan. 18 fundraiser. Guests’ $20 entry fees and $1 of every drink purchase went to World Central Kitchen. Quirarte said the event, co-sponsored by dating app Bumble, garnered more than $20,000.

It wasn’t the first time that he and his business partner have rallied their clientele around communities impacted by disasters. A 2012 “power-on party” after Hurricane Sandy stands out as the “craziest example,” he said. But he’s still blown away by the response.

“We just have so many regulars at both locations that are transplants. So, you were hearing stories at the bar,” Quirarte said. “Aside from that, and aside from having a mass bunch of friends from the area, you couldn’t help but feel. And it’s here. It’s at home.”

A seven-hour “fundraiser bridging coasts” brought together runners, cooks, artists, musicians and yogis on January 25. Gina Bruno, a classically trained chef from New York who runs a food-focused event space, said the idea began as just a bake sale. But the concept snowballed into something more ambitious after she texted Luke Haverty, the founder of a creative studio called “A Supper Series.”

The bake-off continued with participants including lifestyle photographer Chloé Crane-Leroux and James Beard Award winner Sophia Roe — who have a combined 1.8 million Instagram followers — as well as viral spots L’Appartement 4F and Leon’s Bagels. A 5K run took participants across the Williamsburg Bridge. There was live music, a bouquet workshop and yoga classes.

“For LA” raised $52,000 for California Community Foundation and World Central Kitchen, according to Haverty. A silent auction supported a GoFundMe for Los Angeles artists.

Haverty said they felt a responsibility to provide as many ways as possible for people to put their individual talents toward something “bigger than one small donation.”

“Once there was a platform for people to be able to invest into, that ultimately is what connected the coast,” he said.

“You kind of put your hands up in the air until there’s something to dump your time and your energy into,” Bruno added. “I needed to do something because I was able to do something.”

