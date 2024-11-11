NYC Mayor Eric Adams requests earlier trial date so he can focus on reelection campaign

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is seeking to move up the start of his trial on corruption and bribery charges so he can focus on his campaign for reelection this spring.

In a letter sent to the federal judge on Monday, an attorney for Adams, Alex Spiro, requested the trial begin on April 1 rather than the current planned date of April 23.

“An earlier trial date will ensure that Mayor Adams’s speedy trial rights are upheld, that the Mayor will be able to fully participate in his reelection campaign and that this City’s voters can be rid of the distraction of this misguided indictment as they hear from and evaluate the Democratic candidates for Mayor on their merits,” Spiro wrote.

Adams, a Democrat, was indicted in September on charges that he accepted luxury travel perks and illegal campaign corporations from a Turkish official seeking political favors. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and insisted he will remain in office as he fights the case.

He is expected to face a contested Democratic primary in June, with several opponents already announcing their interest in challenging him.

Inquiries to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan were not returned.

At a hearing earlier this month, prosecutors said they would be ready for a trial whenever it is scheduled, but noted were still making their way through reams of seized records and had not yet accessed Adams’ personal cellphone, According to his indictment. Adams changed his password just before giving the phone to authorities, then claimed he forgot it.

In his letter on Monday, Spiro said he would waive access to certain discovery materials if it meant speeding up the date of the trial. Under the current schedule, he predicted a verdict would come in late May, giving the mayor only a short window of time to clear his name among voters.

“Given the realities of the news and election cycle, this earlier trial date is not only feasible, but essential here,” Spiro wrote.

