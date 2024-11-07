NYC police search for a gunman who wounded a man before fleeing into the subway system

NEW YORK (AP) — Police were searching Thursday for a man who they say shot another man on a Manhattan street before fleeing into the city’s vast subway system, leading to delays during the morning commute.

The shooting happened around 9 a.m. on the Upper West Side. The 47-year-old victim was shot in the leg and shoulder and remains hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

The gunman fled into the nearby 72nd Street subway station.

Police responding to the shooting ordered straphangers to lie on the subway floor and shelter in place as they searched for the suspect. They also shut down the power to the station and halted trains.

The search affected C train service, which resumed with delays after being suspended in both directions.

Police didn’t release the names of the alleged shooter or victim. They also declined to say whether they knew one another or what might have sparked the shooting.

