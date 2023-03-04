NYC police seek suspect in hazmat suit after shooting death

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police continued their search for a suspect wearing a full-body protective suit who shot and killed a convenience store worker in the city’s Upper East Side then might have tried to rob another store.

Witnesses told police the shooter was wearing a white hazmat suit and a black mask when the 67-year-old worker was fatally shot in the head during a robbery just before midnight Friday. The victim died at the scene.

Police said the the assailant escaped on an electric scooter — as did the suspect in another robbery just a half-hour later at a Bronx deli. Police said the suspect was also wearing a protective suit from head to toe.

No injuries were reported in the second shooting, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.