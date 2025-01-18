Officers fatally shoot man accused of killing his wife and toddler in Louisiana home

RIVER RIDGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man killed his wife and toddler, and wounded his two other children Saturday morning before responding law enforcement entered his home and fatally shot him, the sheriff said.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call from a 13-year-old girl who said her father had shot and killed her mother and younger sibling around 4 a.m. on Saturday morning, Sheriff Joseph P. Lopinto III said in a press conference.

“Hearing the child make that 911 call is pretty devastating right now to be honest with you,” Lopinto said.

Deputies discovered the body of a 40-year-old woman and a 2-year-old child when they arrived at the residence in River Ridge, Louisiana, just outside of New Orleans, Lopinto said. Officers then found the man armed in a bedroom in the back of the house. Multiple officers opened fire, killing the man.

Lopinto didn’t identify anyone in the family.

There was also a 9-year-old girl in critical condition who was transported to the children’s hospital where she received emergency surgery. The eldest daughter in the residence had a minor wound on her ankle.

The deceased man’s motives were unknown.

“It’s certainly a tragic situation but we’re looking to what could have brought it to this point,” Lopinto said.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.