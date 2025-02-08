Officials say a suspect is in custody after a police officer in Georgia was fatally shot

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — Authorities on Saturday were investigating the fatal shooting of a police officer in Georgia by a suspect who has been taken into custody.

A police officer in Roswell responded to a report of a suspicious person in the parking lot of a pickleball club on Friday night, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

The officer approached the man, identified as 23-year-old Edward Espinoza, for questioning, the bureau said. Espinoza pulled a handgun and fired multiple shots at the officer, who has not been identified. The officer died at a hospital, the bureau said.

Officers took Espinoza into custody. He has been charged with murder, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and possessing a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Online records did not show if he had a lawyer to speak on his behalf about the charges on Saturday. A call by The Associated Press to the Fulton County’s Public Defender’s Office was not answered.

Results of the investigation will be given to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for possible prosecution, the GBI said.

Roswell is located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Atlanta.

In a statement, the Roswell Police Department said more information will be released in the coming days, “but our priority now is to surround and support the family of our fallen officer and grieving department.”

