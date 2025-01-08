Ohio gov signs bill requiring schools to tell parents about health care changes, ‘sexuality content’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed legislation Wednesday that boosts the rights of parents to know when schools are changing their child’s health care or preparing to present lessons involving “sexuality content,” as conservatives nationally increasingly criticize public schools as too liberal on such issues.

The signing comes as conservatives nationally are increasingly critical of public schools as too liberal and seek to quash discussion of hot-button topics, particularly around gender identity.

The Republican governor told reporters after a separate bill-signing at the Statehouse that the basis of the “Parents’ Bill of Rights” is that parents want to be informed about what’s going on in their children’s lives and Ohio wants to give them that option.

“They’re the first teachers, they’re the best teachers, and that’s very, very important,” he said.

A separate provision of the Republican-backed bill requires districts to allow students to leave school during the day for periods of religious instruction, rather than making access to such programs the district’s choice. It’s among various ways in which Ohio has expanded access to religious education in recent years.

Under the new law, parents will be able to opt out of schools’ suggested health care changes or the lessons identified in the bill that contain discussion of sex, sexuality or gender identity.

Opponents decried the bill as forcing schools to “out” LGBTQ+ students by revealing their private health care discussions with trusted adults at school to their parents.

Equality Ohio, the state’s largest LGBTQ+ advocacy, policy, and legal aid organization, said House Bill 8 does nothing to create welcoming schools for those students or to support teachers in creating a safe learning environment.

“It’s deeply disappointing that Gov. DeWine has signed HB 8 when it was opposed by educators and the LGBTQ+ community alike,” said Executive Director Dwayen Steward in a statement. He added the legislation “punishes teachers and staff for supporting LGBTQ+ students who are already targets of bullying and harassment.”

Steward said his organization would continue the fight in Ohio to “makes all students feel safe and secure in their schools.”

DeWine told reporters that he did not see the bill as harming LGBTQ+ students.

“First of all, we love these students as we love anybody else and they’re not only welcome in Ohio, they’re welcome in our schools and we want to protect them as we protect every other student,” he said. “But I do believe that parents, again, having information, they’re the most likely people to help that child.”

DeWine noted the irony of his drawing criticism from the political left for supporting the bill when he had been blasted from the political right for vetoing a ban on gender-affirming care in December 2023 based on the same principle.

“I just have to mention that some of the times I’ve been criticized by people from maybe the other side of the aisle it’s been because I believe in parents’ rights, and that parents know best,” he said.

The Center for Christian Virtue thanked DeWine for his signature Wednesday.

“Whether it’s a decision about healthcare, a decision about when a child has a discussion about sexuality, or a decision over whether a child can access a religious released time program like LifeWise Academy, HB8 puts parents back in control,” President Aaron Baer said in a statement.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.