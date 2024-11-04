Ohio jury reaches verdict in trial of ex-police officer charged in the shooting death of Andre Hill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A jury on Monday reached a verdict in the trial of a former police officer charged with murder and reckless homicide in the shooting of Andre Hill, a Black man who was holding a cellphone and keys when he was killed.

The verdict is expected to be announced shortly.

Officer Adam Coy, who served nearly 20 years with the Columbus police force, shot Hill four times in a garage nearly four years ago. Coy, who is white, was fired after the shooting. He later told jurors that he thought Hill was holding a silver revolver.

Police body camera footage showed Hill inside the garage of a friend’s house holding up a cellphone in his left hand, his right hand not visible, seconds before he was fatally shot by Coy. Almost 10 minutes passed before officers at the scene began to aid Hill, who lay bleeding on the garage floor. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

