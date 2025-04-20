Oregon community college coach and player killed when truck crashes into bus carrying softball team

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon college softball team traveling from a game was involved in a two-vehicle crash that killed an athlete and coach, authorities said Saturday.

The driver of a pickup truck crossed a centerline and crashed head-on into a bus carrying 10 members of the Umpqua Community College softball team Friday night in Coos County, Oregon State Police said.

Jami Strinz, 46, described on the school’s website as head softball coach, was driving the Chevrolet Express bus. Police said she was later declared dead at a hospital. Passenger, Kiley Jones, 19, was declared dead at the scene. The freshman from Nampa, Idaho, played first base, according to the school’s athletics department website.

The team was traveling from a game in Coos Bay, according to a post on X by the athletics department.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that one of our student-athletes and one of our coaches lost their lives in the accident,” the post said. “UCC hearts are breaking with this news, and we ask the community to keep the families and all of those affect in their thoughts and prayers.”

The other eight occupants of the bus suffered “moderate to serious injuries and were provided emergency medical services,” police said. The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado truck suffered serious injuries and was taken to an emergency medical center.

“Impaired driving is considered a primary cause of the crash,” police said. A criminal investigation is ongoing.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek said in a statement on X that her “heart aches” for the school family reeling from the tragedy. “Oregon is here for you in your grief and loss,” she said.

