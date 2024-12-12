Oregon lawmakers hold special session on emergency wildfire funding

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers were convening Thursday for a special session to discuss emergency funding to pay out millions in unpaid bills stemming from the state’s 2024 record wildfire season.

As wildfires still rage in California, Oregon is among several states grappling with steep costs related to fighting wildfires this year. New Mexico lawmakers in a July special session approved millions in emergency aid for wildfire victims, and states including North Dakota and Wyoming have requested federal disaster declarations to help with recovery costs.

Fighting the blazes that scorched a record 1.9 million acres (769,000 hectares), or nearly 2,970 square miles (7,692 square kilometers), largely in eastern Oregon, cost the state over $350 million, according to Gov. Tina Kotek. The sum has made it the most expensive wildfire season in state history, her office said. While over half of the costs will eventually be covered by the federal government, the state still needs to pay the bills while waiting to be reimbursed.

“We had a historic wildfire season and we didn’t have enough money essentially in the bank to pay all of our bills. So as the state of Oregon, it was really important for us to make sure that we paid back those bills, especially as we’re going into the holiday season,” state Sen. Kate Lieber, who co-chairs the joint budget committee, told reporters Thursday.

Late afternoon, the bill was headed for a vote in the state House after senators approved the emergency funding bill 25-2.

FILE - In this photo provided by the Deschutes County Sherriff's Office, smoke rises from a wildfire near La Pine, Ore., June 25, 2024. (Sgt. Kyle Kalambach/Deschutes County Sherriff's Office via AP, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sgt. Kyle Kalambach

In a late November news release announcing the special session, Kotek said she hoped a “spirit of cooperation” would guide officials in meeting the state’s fiscal responsibilities.

Oregon wildfires this year destroyed at least 42 homes and burned large swaths of range and grazing land in the state’s rural east. At one point, the Durkee Fire, which scorched roughly 460 square miles (1,200 square kilometers) near the Oregon-Idaho border, was the largest in the nation.

Kotek declared a state of emergency in July in response to the threat of wildfire, and invoked the state’s Emergency Conflagration Act a record 17 times during the season.

For the special session, Kotek has asked lawmakers to approve $218 million for the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon Department of the State Fire Marshal. The sum would help the agencies continue operations and pay the contractors that helped to fight the blazes and provide resources. Lieber said she expected lawmakers to approve the money.

The special session comes ahead of the start of the next legislative session in January, when lawmakers will be tasked with finding more permanent revenue streams for wildfire costs that have ballooned with climate change worsening drought conditions across the U.S. West.

Speaking before the bill’s passage in the senate, the chamber’s minority leader, Sen. Daniel Bonham, said lawmakers in the future should ensure there is enough funding for wildfires without having to resort to special sessions.

“We will continue to have wildfire risk until we do something about it,” he said.

In the upcoming legislative session, Kotek wants lawmakers to increase wildfire readiness and mitigation funding by $130 million in the state’s two-year budget cycle going forward. She has also requested that $150 million be redirected from being deposited in the state’s rainy day fund, on a one-time basis, to fire agencies to help them pay for wildfire suppression efforts.

While Oregon’s 2024 wildfire season was a record in terms of cost and acreage burned, that of 2020 remains historic for being among the worst natural disasters in Oregon’s history. The 2020 Labor Day weekend fires killed nine people and destroyed upward of 5,000 homes and other structures.

