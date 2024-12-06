Pennsylvania couple who divorced in 1975 to remarry Sunday

DENVER, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania couple who divorced nearly 50 years ago is planning to remarry.

Fay Gable and Robert Wenrich met because he was her older brothers’ best friend, and she says he told them he was going to marry her someday. They were wed in November 1951 and had four children together but divorced in 1975 for reasons they declined to discuss.

Both eventually remarried and remained with their spouses for many years until the spouses died. However, relatives say Gable and Wenrich always had a good relationship and often attended family events together. They recently decided it was time to tie the knot again.

“They’re like two teenagers in love. They do everything together,” Carol Smith, the couple’s youngest daughter, told LNP. Referring to her father, she said, ”He said, ‘She was the first love of my life. I never thought I’d get her back. And now that I did, I’m not wasting any time.’”

Wenrich turned 94 on Friday, while his once and future bride is 89. They have 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and twin great-great grandchildren, and Gable has two stepsons who will be among those attending the wedding Sunday in the borough of Denver, in southeastern Pennsylvania.

“I think we’ll be good now for the next couple years,” Wenrich said.

