Philadelphians will channel their inner Italian Stallion at Rocky, Adrian look-alike contest

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Couples who look awkward on skates – and on dates – can celebrate their cute clumsiness as Philadelphia’s RockyFest on Friday features a Rocky and Adrian look-alike contest.

The evening event at the University of Pennsylvania’s 1923 Ice Rink is meant to echo the pair’s first date in the classic 1976 film. Rocky never actually dons ice skates in the scene, but instead shuffles alongside his best friend Paulie’s sister as she tries to stay upright.

The winners will get dinner at South Philadelphia’s iconic Victor Café, where the servers also sing opera, along with a hotel stay and a $250 certificate for a Rocky-themed gift shop.

Philadelphia served as a backdrop to the popular Rocky franchise, something the city is celebrating nearly 50 years later with a five-day festival that grew out of the inaugural Rocky Day last year.

The events this week have included a mural unveiling, movie marathons, talks on the enduring appeal of the Sylvester Stallone character and a bus tour of favorite scenes.

FILE - Sylvester Stallone, left, poses with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney in front of the Rocky statue at the Philadelphia Art Museum for a "Creed II" photo op, Friday, April 6, 2018, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Michael Perez) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Perez

Meanwhile, a second cast of the Rocky statue was unveiled at the top of the Rocky steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art — the original was featured in “Rocky III” — and will remain there through Dec. 31.

“This statue represents everything that the Rocky films stand for: resilience, heart, and the unbreakable bond between Rocky and the people of Philadelphia,” Stallone said in a statement.

