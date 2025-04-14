Phoenix Suns fire coach Mike Budenholzer after one dismal season with high-priced roster

By DAVID BRANDT The Associated Press
Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer calls to his players during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Krupa]

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have parted ways with veteran coach Mike Budenholzer following one dismal season that featured a fast start before a maddening slide out of postseason contention for a high-priced roster that included Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

The Suns made the unsurprising announcement on Monday, one day after the franchise finished with a 36-46 record which put them 11th in the Western Conference.

They lost nine of their last 10 games, failing to qualify for the play-in tournament.

“Competing at the highest level remains our goal, and we failed to meet expectations this season,” the team’s short statement said. “Our fans deserve better. Change is needed.”

