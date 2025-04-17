PHOTO COLLECTION: US Education Day of Action

Hartley, 5, center, and mom Megan Arnett, who serves as executive director of Berkeley Center for Green Chemistry, demonstrate against the Trump administration at the University of California, Berkeley as part of a Day of Action for Higher Education on Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Noah Berger]
This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.