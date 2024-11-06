PHOTO COLLECTION: US Election 2024 Global Reaction
By The Associated Press
Currency traders watch their computer monitors near the screens showing images of Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, and the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), right, at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lee Jin-man]
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.