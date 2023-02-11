Plane being towed at LA airport collides with shuttle bus

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An airline jet being towed on a taxiway collided with a shuttle bus at Los Angeles International Airport late Friday, injuring five people.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Saturday that it is investigating the incident involving an American Airlines Airbus A321 jet. There were no passengers on board.

The airport said on Twitter that the jet was being towed from a gate to a parking area when it “made contact” with a shuttle bus that was transporting passengers between terminals.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said four people were taken to hospitals after the “low-speed collision,” which occurred around 10 p.m. The driver of the tug pulling the plane was in moderate condition and the driver and two passengers on the bus were in fair condition, the department said.

The only person on the plane, a worker, was treated but declined to be taken to a hospital, according to the fire department.

An American Airlines aircraft is damaged after a collision with a passenger bus early Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at Los Angeles International Airport, in Los Angeles. The jet being towed on a taxiway collided with a bus injuring five people. There was no interruption to operations at the airport. (KABC via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS An American Airlines aircraft is damaged after a collision with a passenger bus early Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at Los Angeles International Airport, in Los Angeles. The jet being towed on a taxiway collided with a bus injuring five people. There was no interruption to operations at the airport. (KABC via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS Previous Next

There was no interruption to airport operations, the airport said.

A large skid mark from the jet’s tire was visible, and the windshield of the bus had extensive damage, according to ABC7.com.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.