Plane with 2 people on board crashes in muddy field in upstate New York

COPAKE, N.Y. (AP) — A twin-engine plane with two people on board crashed Saturday in a muddy field in upstate New York.

Columbia County Undersheriff Jacqueline Salvatore described the incident as a fatal crash, but she declined to say how many people died.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Mitsubishi MU-2B was headed to Columbia County Airport near Hudson, but crashed about 30 miles away near Copake.

The mud, weather and snow have made it difficult for first responders to get to the site, Salvatore said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it has deployed an investigation team, expected to arrive in New York Saturday evening.

