Police arrest 3 suspects in rural California shooting that killed 4 and wounded 7

KING CITY, Calif. (AP) — Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a March shooting by masked men at a party in rural central California that killed four people and left seven others wounded, officials said Friday.

The three people were arrested on multiple gang-related charges and included one juvenile, Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said Friday. They face four counts of murder, four counts of criminal conspiracy to commit murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

Officials said a group of men in masks got out of a car and opened fire at an outdoor party in King’s City, a community of about 14,000 in southern Salinas Valley farm country, and then sped off.

Police declined to state whether they had identified a motive or provide other details about what happened, saying the investigation is ongoing.

