Police arrest a man after 9 people are stabbed over a day-and-a-half in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — A man committed a spate of random stabbings over two days in downtown Seattle, injuring nine people — five of them on Friday afternoon, police said.

The Seattle Police Department said on social media that five of the people were stabbed on Friday afternoon in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District.

Four of the victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and one victim was treated at the scene and released.

A Harborview spokesperson confirmed four victims were at the hospital and said all were in critical condition.

One person was taken into custody, police said.

Five other people were stabbed in separate incidents in the same area starting early Thursday. Police said the 10th stabbing involved a robbery and it was not clear that it was connected to the random attacks.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.