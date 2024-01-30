Police in Northern California arrest boy, 14, in non-fatal shooting of fellow high school student

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police in Northern California arrested a 14-year-old boy on Tuesday in the non-fatal shooting of another teenage boy in the parking lot of a Sacramento high school, authorities said.

Both are students at Grant Union High School in Sacramento, which was put on lockdown for about two hours, Sacramento Police Officer Cody Capley said. Police said the shooting was targeted and that a motive was under investigation.

Capley said a 17-year-old boy was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm that was not life-threatening.

Sacramento police were alerted to the shooting by a ShotSpotter activation near the high school and officers worked with the Twin Rivers Unified Police Department and quickly arrested the 14-year-old near the school, the Sacramento Police Department said in a statement.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of the events that led to a Twin Rivers student being shot at Grant High School,” the Twin Rivers Unified School District said in a message posted to the school’s website.

Psychologists and counselors will be available to support students and staff, Twin Rivers officials said in their post.

Sasha Vogt, who has a daughter studying at the high school, told the Sacramento Bee she rushed to the school after her daughter called her to tell her the school was on lockdown.

“It’s trauma on top of trauma on top of trauma,” Vogt said.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.