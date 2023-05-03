Police: Multiple injured in shooting inside Atlanta building

ATLANTA (AP) — Police said Wednesday afternoon that they were investigating an “active shooter situation” in a building in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood and that multiple people had been injured.

The Atlanta Police Department said on Twitter that the active shooter was inside a building on West Peachtree Street, between 12th and 13th Streets, a commercial area with many office buildings and high-rise apartments. No suspect was in custody and police said in an email just after 1 p.m. that it was an “active, fluid situation.”

The shooting comes as cities around the U.S. have been wracked by gun violence and mass shootings in 2023.

Police sent out a photo of the person believed to be the shooter. The person was wearing dark pants and a light colored hoodie with the hood pulled up. They had a mask on their face and appeared to be wearing a bag across their front.

Police said the person is believed to be armed and dangerous and asked anyone with information on the person’s whereabouts to call 911.

This photo released by the Atlanta Police Department of video footage on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, shows a suspected shooter. Police said Wednesday afternoon that they were investigating an “active shooter situation” in a building in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood and that multiple people had been injured. (Atlanta Police Department via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS Emergency personnel respond to the scene of active shooting in Atlanta on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Police say are investigating an “active shooter situation” in a building in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood and that multiple people had been injured. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Amy Previous Next

Police urged anyone in the area to secure their building and shelter in place.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.