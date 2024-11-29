Police officer killed in shooting and suspect wounded in suburban Chicago

OAK PARK, Ill. (AP) — A police officer was fatally shot in suburban Chicago on Friday after responding to a report of a man leaving a bank with a gun.

Oak Park Detective Allan Reddins, 40, was shot once about 9:30 a.m. and later pronounced dead at a hospital, the police department said on its Facebook page.

The suspect was shot in the leg and was being treated at a hospital.

Reddins, of Chicago, had been with the police department since 2019.

Oak Park is west of Chicago.

