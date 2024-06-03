Police probing deadly street party in Ohio believe drive-by shooter opened fire

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police investigating a deadly shooting at a street party in Akron over the weekend think at least one person opened fire on the crowd from a vehicle, killing one person and wounding 24 others.

Investigators found more than 35 shell casings littered across the block where more than 100 people may have been at the birthday-party gathering when the shooting began early Sunday, said Police Chief Brian Harding.

They also found two handguns at the scene, and believe some people at the party returned fire at the vehicle, the chief said. Plastic cups, shoes and other debris were scattered along the residential street bounded by empty lots and older homes.

No suspects had been identified as of Sunday night, and the city’s mayor and police chief called on witnesses to come forward. Rewards totaling $22,500 for information leading to an arrest were offered by the Summit County Crime Stoppers, U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Akron officials said.

“The sheer number of victims is shocking and disconcerting. I want to be very clear: Anyone who was involved in last night’s shooting will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” Mayor Shammas Malik said.

The identity of the 27-year-old man who was killed was not immediately released. The wounded range in age from 19 to 43, Harding said. At least two were in critical condition.

Officers tried to break up the party after getting noise complaints Saturday night, about two hours before shooting, Harding said. More than 200 people were at the party at that point, some shooting off fireworks. No arrests were made.

Many returned to the scene, and police received several calls about shots being fired early Sunday, just after midnight, the police chief said.

“We have to hold people accountable when they commit violence. That’s the only way to keep our communities safe,” the mayor said.

