Police say 4 people fatally shot on Chicago-area subway train

FOREST PARK, Ill. (AP) — Four people were killed Monday in a shooting on a subway train outside Chicago, police said.

Three people were pronounced dead at the Forest Park station, an above-ground stop on the Chicago Transit Authority’s Blue Line. The fourth victim died at a hospital.

The suspect got away but was subsequently arrested on a train on a different route, Forest Park police said.

Police were called around 5:30 a.m.

“Although this was an isolated incident, this heinous and egregious act of violence should never have occurred, none the less on a public transit train,” the Chicago Transit Authority, known as CTA, said.

CTA said security camera video “proved to be vital” in helping investigators.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.